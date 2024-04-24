Fifteen LOHS student-athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Fifteen Lake Orion High School student athletes signed letters of intent on April 17 to compete at the collegiate level next school year.

“Signing day is a big day here at Lake Orion. It is a chance to celebrate the journey and hard work put in by our athletes, their families and our coaches to get to this point,” LOHS athletic director Chris Bell said. “We are proud of the students that we help send to the next level each year. We are so proud of their accomplishments and we continue to be their biggest fans.

The student athletes who signed represent seven sports – baseball, bowling, equestrian, football, golf, soccer and track.

“When you look at all the student athletes that played high school sports, there’s only an elite few that get that opportunity to go on and play at the next level. And these students are among those elite,” Bell said. “Continue to work hard in all you do and your experience will be a great one. Being a college athlete takes hard work, dedication, perseverance and a whole lot of mental toughness. But, stick with it and the rewards and experiences are something you will cherish forever.”

Baseball

Pitcher and utility player Anthony Roncone will be playing at Albion College. Roncone has been playing baseball since he was 5-years-old and will be studying business, said Bell. Roncone also played three years of varsity tennis.

Head varsity baseball coach Andy Schramek introduced catcher Joey Hogan, who will study business at Alma College. The “natural leader” chose Alma College for the small-college atmosphere, strong academics and the culture of the baseball program.

Third-year varsity player Ryan McCartan will play at Saginaw Valley State University while studying exercise science. The all-district third baseman and catcher has “an extremely quick release” and was selected as a captain this year, Schramek said.

Evan Dempsey chose Siena Heights University for the team chemistry and campus life. Dempsey spent the summer before his senior year training and has “excellent command of the baseball,” according to Schramek. Schramek also said Dempsey’s best baseball is in front of him.

Bowling

Girls varsity bowling coach Doug O’Berry introduced varsity captain Paige Morris who will attend Spring Arbor college while studying special education and social work. The three-time state team qualifier and regional champion earned LOHS’s two-game series record at by scoring a 268 and 245.

Equestrian

Lauren Dumeah is LOHS’s second-ever student to earn an equestrian scholarship, and will study engineering at Delaware State University, said LOHS girls cross country coach Kim Renas. Dumeah also competed on LOHS’s cross country and track team. Renas said Dumeah was “a leader on our team” and a two-time captain.

Football

Center Alex Russell was introduced by athletic director Bell and will be attending Kalamazoo College to study engineering. The two-year starter was a major reason why LOHS’s offense earned yards and points last season, according to Bell. Russell also competed in wrestling and powerlifting.

Golf

Head golf coach Monty Gallaher introduced four-year varsity player Ellie Britt who will study pre-dental at Kalamazoo College. Gallaher called Britt the team’s best scorer every year, adding she hit a hole-in-one at state finals her junior year. Britt earned all-state honors her senior year.

Kaitlyn Creps will compete in golf at the University of Michigan in Dearborn while studying pre-law. Creps competed on the varsity team each year she played after taking lessons with Gallaher the summer before. Gallaher said Creps’ strength is driving and she “can probably hit the ball farther than I can.”

Soccer

Girls head soccer coach Amanda Hutchinson introduced 2023 all-league player Erin Regalia who will study marketing at the University of South Carolina Aiken. Regalia was voted by her teammates to lead her team as a captain this year.

Boys varsity soccer coach Jason Wise introduced Ezekiel Vargos, calling Vargos “one of the hardest working players out there.” The all-region and all-district team captain “led by example,” according to Wise.

Vargos will attend Northwood University.

Track

Head track coach Andrew McDonald introduced four students beginning with four-time-varsity-letter-recipient Sophia Sally who will attend Madonna University to study bio medical. Sally is top-10-all-time in multiple LOHS relays including the 1,600-meter relay going into her senior year.

Coaches’ award winner Oliver House was a captain during the cross county season. McDonald described House as a “very hard-working athlete” and said House ran 70 miles per week over the summer and earned a 16:37 finish in a 5K race. House will run at Cedarville University in Ohio.

Two-year letter winner Donavon Scott will compete in track and field at Adrian College. Scott is a multi-sport athlete, also competing on LOHS’s football team, wrestling team and bowling team. McDonald said Scott can do a lot of great in this world, and believes Scott could compete in college wrestling and football as well.

Hannah Deroeck will compete in track at Michigan State University after placing 32nd in Michigan in cross country this year – her first year running cross country at the high-school level. Deroeck is Lake Orion’s second-all-time runner in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:08 minutes.