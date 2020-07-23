Fiancé of late LOHS teacher seeks to raise money for grief counseling and a scholarship in her name

By Megan Kelley

Review Wrtier

Stephanie Peck, a math and science teacher at Lake Orion High School, was 29-years-old, engaged and 11-weeks pregnant when she suddenly passed away in mid-April this year.

“She would pretty much do anything for anybody. She loved her students, she cared about her students and their success. (She) cared about her swimmers and was determined to make sure they did the best they could and (she) cared about our dog, Rebel,” Stephanie’s fiancé Michael Nieman said. “She loved life and the outdoors. She was happy as heck that I proposed to her.”

In high school, Peck was a varsity swimmer. She went on to coach both the boys and girls swim teams at LOHS for several years. She and her fiancé also had a one-year-old great dane named Rebel, who she loved very much.

After this devastating loss, Nieman’s brother, Shawn Stevenson, decided it would be a good idea to put together a GoFundMe to help raise money to provide grief counseling and mental health support for Nieman. Nieman also wants to use donations to help create a scholarship in Stephanie’s name to support female swimmers’ higher education.

“Stephanie provided so much light in the world that her loved ones are asking for support as they try to find a path forward in her absence. They wish to honor her memory by supporting causes she was passionate about,” the GoFundMe states.

Donations can be made at gofundme.com by searching “Stephanie Peck Relief Fund.”

While Lake Orion Community School’s is not involved in the GoFundMe, they are accepting donations to the Stephanie Peck Scholarship Fund, which can be sent to the Lake Orion High School Athletic Office, said Interim Principal Dan Haas. When sending donations to the school be sure to mark the c/o as “Stephanie Peck Scholarship Fund.” Lake Orion High School is located at 495 East Scripps Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.