Farewell to (old) Blanche Sims Elem.

Open house, final tours set for May 21

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The clock is almost up on the old Blanche Sims elementary school facility.

With school ending and construction nearing completion on the new Blanche Sims facility, Lake Orion Community Schools is inviting members of the community to see the old facility one last time from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 21.

The open house is expected to have featured speakers and tours of the old facility. Those who have inquired about the already engraved bricks will also have the opportunity to pick those up as well.

“It’s just kind of a walk down memory lane for those who worked there, went to school there and the bricks that have names on them, people will be able to pick those up that day,” said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer.

LOCS will be providing more information as the date approaches.

According to Mercer, the current work on the new facility is on schedule to be completed during the summer before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

Teachers have been instructed to have all of their classroom materials packed by midnight on June 9, Mercer said.