‘Family Game Night’ lighted parade makes LO glow with Christmas fun

The longstanding tradition of the Orion Lighted Parade will continue this year at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7

Since 1989, downtown Lake Orion has been home to the annual Lighted Parade featuring brilliant floats created by different entities throughout Lake Orion.

This year, more than 75 floats have been submitted from civic organizations, dance studios, scouting troops, local dignitaries, marching bands, school groups and more.

The parade will begin at Blanche Sims Elementary School, head south down Florence Avenue, west on Flint Street, south on Anderson Street, West again on Front Street, proceeding all the way up Broadway Street and around Elizabeth Street to the Ehman Center.

Make sure to stop by Village Hall after the parade to meet Santa and get a photo with St. Nick.

To view the full parade route visit orionlightedparade.org. — M.K.