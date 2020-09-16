Facebook and Twitter Poll results — Poll ending Sept. 14

This week, we asked our followers “With the Nov. 3 general election less than two months away, what are your thoughts on the candidates in general?“

We had 29 people respond to the poll on Facebook, with 15 people responding “All incumbents must go”; 12 people indicated they wanted a few changes but nothing drastic; two selected “Happy with things as they are”; and no one indicated that they were undecided.

On Twitter, we received 15 votes, with eight people responding “All incumbents must go”; three stated they wanted a few changes but nothing drastic; and both “Undecided” and “Happy with things as they are” received two votes each.