Facebook and Twitter Poll results — poll ending Dec. 7

Last week, we asked our followers “Since the Nov. 3 election, has your faith in our elected officials and the democratic process changed? If so, how?“

We had 81 people respond to the poll on Facebook, with 38 people stating that they Lost faith; 22 people said It’s about the same; 20 people indicated that they Gained faith and one person said they Never had any.

On Twitter, we received 12 votes, with with six people stating that they Lost faith; two people said It’s about the same; three people indicated that they Gained faith and one person said they Never had any.

Unscientific results: A majority of our followers lost faith in our elected officals and the democratic process.