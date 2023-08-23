Eva Irish, 98, of Lake Orion

Eva Mae Irish of Lake Orion, age 98, passed away on August 1, 2023.

Eva is the mother of Becky Emerick, Carl (Cindy) Daniel and Mark (Heather) Daniel; grandmother of 12; great grandmother of 13; and great great grandmother of five.

She was preceded in death by her husband’s, Carl Daniel and Newton Irish; her daughters, Carol Mariucci and Diann Camden; and grandsons, Danny Mason and Carl Daniel.

Eva was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Orion for over 60 years. During that time she taught Child Evangelism and Awana at the church. She was a natural born teacher who spread faith to many children and supported many missionaries through the years.

Eva was strong of will and she loved her grandchildren and family very much. She was dearly loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Eva was laid to rest at Eastlawn Cemetery on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 am with her family sharing their love and reflections.