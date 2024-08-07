Election Results – Aug. 6, 2024 Primary Election

Local races

The results are in for the August Primary Election. All vote totals are according to the unofficial election results from the Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds – Elections Division.

Orion Township

Supervisor

Supervisor Chris Barnett received 3,353 votes in the Republican primary. There were 108 unassigned write-in votes. Barnett moves on to the Nov. 5 general election where he is running unopposed.

There were no Democrat candidates in the race but voters cast 122 write-in votes for supervisor in the Democrat Primary.

Clerk

In the Republican Primary, incumbent Trustee Julia Dalrymple received 2,785 votes. Braden Giacobazzi received 1,138 votes. There were five unassigned write-in votes.

Dalrymple moves on to the Nov. 5 general election where she is running unopposed.

There were no Democrat candidates in the race but voters cast 67 unassigned write-in votes for clerk in the Democrat Primary.

Treasurer

Trustee Matt Pfeiffer received 2,123 votes, defeating Clerk Penny Shults, who received 2,026 votes, in the Republican Primary. There were three unassigned write-in votes.

Pfeiffer moves on to the general election where he is running unopposed for treasurer.

There were no Democrat candidates in the race but voters cast 86 unassigned write-in votes for treasurer in the Democrat Primary.

Trustee – Orion Township Board of Trustees (Four seats)

All four seats for township trustee were up for election for four-year terms. In the Republican Primary John Carson received 2,595 votes, Michael Flood, Jr. received 2,741 votes, Carrie Hilgendorf received 2,455 votes and Jack Lovat received 2,420 votes. There were nine unassigned write-in votes.

Carson, Flood, Hilgendorf and Lovat move on to the Nov. 5 General Election where they will be running unopposed in the Republican Primary.

There were no Democrat candidates in the race but voters cast 108 unassigned write-in votes in the Democrat Primary.

County Commissioner, 6th District

Incumbent Republican Commissioner Michael J. Gingell received 6,269 votes. There were 23 unassigned write-in votes.

Democrat Christina Joy Root received 4,983 votes. There were 10 unassigned write-in votes.

Gingell and Root will face off in the Nov. 5 general election for a two-year seat on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.

Representative in the State Legislature, 54th District

In the Republican primary, incumbent Rep. Donni Steele received 7,501 votes. Steele ran unopposed in the primary. There were 50 unassigned write-in votes in the race.

In the Democratic Primary, Shadia Martini, who ran unopposed, received 7,844 votes. There were 23 unassigned write-in votes in the race.

Steele and Martini will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.