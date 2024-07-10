Elaine Leonard, 91,

Elaine Ann Leonard, age 91, of Lake Orion, passed away on July 2, 2024 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She is survived by her husband Ronald of 60 years, and her three sons: the late Ronald (Michele Labadie) Leonard, David (Anita) Leonard, and Alan (Kimberly) Leonard. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Amanda, Anna, Jacqueline, Elizabeth, Matthew, Andrew, Felicity, Ronnie, Braeden, Luciana, and Brody; and one great-granddaughter, Elliana.

She grew up in Bad Axe with her parents, Alfred Philp and Anna Shaw, and siblings Alfred “Bud”, Norma, Eleanor, and Dorothy. Elaine graduated from Bad Axe High School and Central Michigan College. While working at the local bank in Bad Axe, she attended a dance and met her husband. As she said, she felt sorry for him because he had a broken leg and asked him to dance. Later, they moved to Port Huron, Pontiac, and eventually settled in Lake Orion, where she raised her children and they started a family business, Leonard Enterprise.

She was always volunteering her time at the schools when the boys were little, as a den mother for Cub Scouts, at her Joslyn Avenue Presbyterian church, with Friends of the Orion Township Library, and at the Gingellville Community Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering, and working at the family business.

A Funeral service was held on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Interment is at Colfax Cemetery in Bad Axe.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions Hospice. Online tributes may be shared at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.