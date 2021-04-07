Edward Ira Brown, 92, of Rochester

Connect on Linked in

Dr. Edward Ira Brown of Rochester passed away March 25, 2021. He was 92.

Edward was a long-time dentist and beloved husband of Yvonne E. Brown; loving father of Cynthia L. (James) Krider, Bruce E. Brown, Cheryl D. (Joseph Buono) Brown, and Marc D. (Molly Zraik) Brown; adored grandfather of 8; treasured great-grandfather of 9; and brother of Patricia A. Lhota.

Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021 from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., in Rochester.

Funeral Services will be April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Edward’s name to K-9 Stray Rescue League, 2120 Metamora Road, Oxford.

