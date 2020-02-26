Eat, drink and be merry — Art in the Castle takes over Kings Court Castle at Canterbury Village March 14-15

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

It’s a weekend of handcrafted art and Olde World wines without having to travel far.

Kings Court Castle at Canterbury Village is hosting Art in the Castle from March 14-15.

“We produced an art fair in Orchard Lake called Fine Art Fine Wine Fair and we wanted to bring something like that into an indoor venue,” said Karyn Stentz, from Art is Healing. “It’s a really nice venue (King’s Court Castle) and it has enough space to do that. It’s a combination of the two…this one is really nice and has enough space and really appropriate for the artists and the art work.”

This juried fine arts show will feature artists from all over the Midwest, including artists from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Visitors will be able to purchase handcrafted, one-of-a-kind jewelry, paintings, woodworking, fiber art, sculptures and more.

In addition to the works of art, there will also be wine tasting featuring Olde World wines.

Wine tasting will take place in each of the artist rooms with the first room featuring light, palette cleansing wines. The second room will have medium bodied wines and the third will have the heavier and fortified wines.

The wine tasting comes complete with a passport which can be stamped so guests can remember the wines that have tasted throughout the event.

Wine will also be sold by the glass for those who do not want to participate in the wine tasting.

“(We’ll) just have a really nice day, enjoying wine and artwork early in the season,” said Stentz.

Art in the Castle will take place at King’s Court Castle located at 2325 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on March 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 (kids 13 and under are free)

General Wine Tasting (includes 12 samples) tickets are $45 and Epic Wine Tasting (includes 17 samples) tickets are $65.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance visit www.artinthecastle.com.