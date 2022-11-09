Dragons fall to Wolves in volleyball district finals

Ladies sweep Kettering in semi-finals

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

CLARKSTON — Lake Orion High School’s varsity volleyball team ended their season last Thursday in the district finals against the Clarkston Wolves at Clarkston High School.

The Dragons took on Clarkston earlier in the season with the Wolves delivering Lake Orion their only loss in the OAA Red division.

The game went to five sets with Lake Orion losing in a close first set (28-26) to come back and win the second (25-15) and third (25-17) sets, Clarkston came back in the fourth (25-15) to force a fifth and final set (15-13).

Senior Nina Horning led the Dragons in kills with 29, followed by junior Devin Brunk who had 10.

Junior Sydney Bell contributed 32 digs to the effort while senior Jodie McCaffrey and sophomore Addison Dukus had 25 and 24 assists, respectively.

The night before, the Dragons dominated Waterford Kettering, sweeping the Captains 25-7, 25-10 and 25-9.

Horning led the team in kills again with 13 while McCaffrey added 12 assists.

The ladies end the season 28-15-4 overall and 6-1 in the OAA Red division.