Dragons fall to Lakers to stretch losing streak

By Joe St. Henry

Review Sports Contributor

Lake Orion’s first-half offensive struggles continued and the Dragons lost their fourth consecutive football game on Friday, falling to West Bloomfield, 28-21.

After gaining only one first down in eight possessions and falling behind 14-0 at halftime, the Dragons stormed back with touchdowns on their first two possessions in the third quarter to tie the game.

As has happened often this season, though, Lake Orion mistakes and penalties in a close game put a come-from-behind victory out of reach.

The backbreaker for Lake Orion came on the kickoff after the game was tied, with West Bloomfield returning the ball 72 yards, plus a personal foul. The Lakers scored one play later to regain control of the game.

“This sounds like an excuse, but this team is inexperienced when it comes to putting everything together and closing things out,” said Head Coach John Blackstock.

The loss dropped Lake Orion’s record to 1-4 (0-3 OAA Red).

Neither team scored in the first quarter, dominated by both teams’ defenses. Lake Orion punter Zack Jones punted the ball seven times in the first half, including two inside the 15-yard line during the first quarter.

“Zack did a really nice job,” Blackstock said. “He has been getting better each week and really helped our defense, keeping West Bloomfield pinned deep in their end.”

Lake Orion’s defense played admirably, keeping West Bloomfield’s offense in check most of the first half. Dragon defensive lineman Joey Thede led the way, making his presence known early in the game on a quarterback sack that forced a punt. His stat line included 10 tackles, including three for losses, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

“Joey had a great game, his best of the year,” Blackstock said. “He has the ability to make big plays, chasing down people from behind. Teams try to run away from him, but he is so explosive and fast.”

West Bloomfield drew first blood on their fifth possession after putting heavy pressure on Jones and forcing a short punt. The Lakers scored three plays later on a 25-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead at the 7:35 mark of the second quarter.

The Laker defense shut down the Dragon offense on its next two series and, with a little more than a minute left before halftime, they doubled their lead on a 56-yard touchdown pass.

Lake Orion personal foul penalties on the scoring play and extra point try then set up a successful onside kick attempt, putting West Bloomfield on the Dragons 20-yard line. The Lakers, however, missed a field goal attempt.

Halftime adjustments proved immediate dividends for Lake Orion, with the Dragons mounting an eight-play, 81-yard drive, capped by Kyler Carson’s seven-yard dash to the endzone, cutting the Laker lead to seven points early in the third quarter.

The Lakers fumbled on their next play, with Thede recovering the ball inside West Bloomfield’s territory. It took Lake Orion only five plays to tie the game, with running back Billy Roberson covering the final four yards.

Any momentum the Dragons generated was quickly dashed, though, with the Laker kick return inside the Lake Orion 20-yard line. Blackstock said it was the game’s turning point.

“There was a breakdown in coverage and we missed some tackles,” Blackstock said. “But it also was an outstanding run back by the West Bloomfield player.”

On their next possession, the Dragons moved the ball, but the drive stalled near midfield and were forced to punt again. West Bloomfield capitalized by mounting an 80-yard drive, including two passes covering 67 yards, to go back up by 14 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Dragons responded with their own long drive, covering 65 yards in 12 plays, with Roberson covering the last 19 yards on the ground for a touchdown and finishing the game’s scoring. Roberson finished with 155 yards on 21 carries and two scores.

The Dragons rushed for a total of 230 yards, but the passing game was virtually non-existent, with Carson going 3-12 for 28 yards.

Lake Orion’s offensive line played a key role in the success of the ground game, Blackstock said. Injuries have hurt the unit’s ability to play together and gel since the start of the season, but the head coach said they played a strong game, especially after halftime.

“I thought in the second half, we started to find ourselves, placing an emphasis on the run,” Blackstock said. “Our kids started making plays. I thought we were the more physical team in the second half.

“Or course, nobody was happy with the loss, but I do think we took a step forward as a team in terms of focus and execution.”

This week, the Dragons are playing Stoney Creek (3-2, 1-2 OAA Red) at home. Blackstock expects a physical game on both sides of the ball.

“Their head coach does a nice job of getting his team fired up,” he said. “Their kids play very hard for him.”