Dragon water polo falls in back-to-back match-ups

By Kristi Pavelich

Special Contributor to the Review

The varsity boys water polo team fell to state ranked Ann Arbor Skyline this past weekend, April 17 at the LOHS pool, 16-5 and 17-8.

The loss provided the Dragons with good competition that it normally would not have met this early in the season.

Due to quarantine issues from two regularly scheduled teams for this week, Lake Orion reached out to Ann Arbor who agreed to travel to take on the Dragons for an out of district match.

The day consisted of two varsity and junior varsity games. LO junior Jack Watt was strong in net, with 8 total saves. LO junior Noah Watt and LO sophomore Evan Fox added to the defense, with six and five steals each.

The Dragon offense was led by LO seniors Dane Herrick and Michael Pavelich, and Clarkston senior Owen Brown, each scoring three goals in the two games. Adding goals were Clarkston junior Canyon Roodbeen with two and N. Watt.

The Dragons travel to Birmingham Groves High School April 23-24 for three games for a district seeding tournament.

The varsity girls water polo team played seven games in three days with only 8 players and showed they are a team full of grit and determination.

The Dragons fell to Seaholm, 20-5, on April 15, and were back in the pool on April 16, for the district seeding tournament at Birmingham Groves High School.

In their first tournament game, they defeated Troy United, 19-5. The team was led by LO senior Emma Giem, juniors Rose Corliss and Madison Gordon with four goals each. LO junior Jenna Manganello chipped in three goals, while Oxford senior Emily Geda had two and Clarkston junior Elin Gebrowsky and newcomer LO sophomore Ella Terenzi added one a piece.

In the second tournament game, the Dragons were still swimming strong but fell to Groves 12-4. Gordon had three goals and Manganello had one.

The Dragons host Troy at home on April 25.