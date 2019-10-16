Dragon Spirit is on full display as Homecoming Parade rolls through downtown LO

Homecoming week was in full swing across Lake Orion schools last week, with the Homecoming Parade and student Activities Night on Oct. 6 kicking off a week-long celebration.

The Powder Puff game was on Thursday at the LOHS football field.

The high school students held a Pep Assembly on Friday in the LO Fieldhouse, leading up to the big game against Rochester High School at 7 p.m. that evening in Dragon Stadium.

The LOHS Leadership Class, under the supervision of advisors Lori Hogan and Amy Redman, organized the Homecoming activities.

This year’s Homecoming theme was “Rockin’ the Decades” — with the seniors representing the 1980s, the juniors the ‘70s, the sophomores the ‘60s and the freshmen the ‘50s.

For more photos see Oct. 16 issue of The Lake Orion Review.