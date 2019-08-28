Dragon Heart concert brings together music, arts and community to benefit Common Ground

Reggie Love & Friends performed during the Dragon Heart benefit concert for Common Ground on Aug. 21 at the Children’s Park gazebo in downtown Lake Orion.

Common Ground is an Oakland County-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis through support programs and crisis hotline.

The concert brought together five musicians, three painters and hundreds of people to enjoy an evening of music and community while paying tribute to those loved ones who have been lost. — J.N.

For more photos see August 28 issue of The Lake Orion Review.