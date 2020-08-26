Downtown businesses shuffle around, reopen

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Over the past few months, businesses in downtown Lake Orion have had their fair share of hurdles to jump. Between economic struggle and health concerns, businesses have had to make adjustments to regular operations.

A business that has noticeably been absent for several months is Anita’s Kitchen. Having closed its doors in March after the statewide shutdown was announced, residents of Lake Orion have been on the edge of their seat waiting for the restaurant to reopen its doors.

Luckily for those residents, the wait is finally over.

On Friday, Anita’s Kitchen owners Joe and Jennifer Wegrzyn announced on their Facebook page that Anita’s Kitchen Lake Orion would reopen on Aug. 25.

“We’ve missed you! And believe us, we wish it could have been sooner! To the countless number of friends and fans who have stayed in touch throughout, we are so very thankful,” the Wegrzyn’s said.

The two also laid out their plans for operations.

During this opening, Anita’s Kitchen’s downstairs (first floor) is expected to be open for full service with tables spaced apart to maintain social distancing measures. The upstairs patio is also expected to open, abiding by the same safety measures.

Masks will be required and it is asked that customers wear their mask until their order has been taken and drinks have been received.

“It is for the safety and comfort of both our staff and guests that we have implemented these precautions,” Wegryzn said. “We simply ask for your patience, especially in this beginning stage, as we get back up to speed with these new policies and procedures.”

Additionally, curbside service will also be available. It is asked that you place your order online at anitaskitchen.com. When you have arrived just give them a call at 248-929-8914 and they will bring your order out to you.

For now, Anita’s Kitchen is expected to be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday and anticipate adding a lunch service soon.

“Anita’s Kitchen has never shied away from serious challenges. Back in 2008, we opened our Ferndale location amidst the biggest economic collapse since the Great Depression but managed to persevere as a restaurant by focusing on four basic principles: legendary food, great value, friendly service, and community. We look forward to emphasizing these same values as we serve Lake Orion now, and for many years to come,” said Wegryzn.

The downtown area has also made some room for familiar faces such as Sarah’s Bath Boutique and Broadway Embroidery. Both businesses have moved their storefronts but still remain in downtown.

Sarah’s Bath Boutique recently opened reopened its doors at a new location: 12 N. Broadway St.

Sarah’s Bath Boutique is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Face masks are required for entry.

Additionally, Broadway Embroidery has also moved store fronts. They now occupy the space that was previously Hamsa Yoga at 24 N. Broadway St.

Broadway Embroidery has remained open throughout the pandemic, creating dozens of unique face masks for the community as well as frontline workers and friends.

Broadway Embroidery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Broadway Embroidery did not close their previous storefront though, the dynamic duo of sisters and co-owners Sally Medina and Olivia Mitteer transformed their old storefront at 16 N. Broadway St. into Landslide & Laughter Children’s Boutique.

Landslide & Laughter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.