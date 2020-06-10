Downtown businesses come together to create a one-stop-shop for your favorite indulgences

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Chocolate treats and relaxing bath supplies may not have a lot in common on the surface, but when you’re looking to give yourself a little TLC it’s the go-to move.

Last week, Sarah Luchsinger, owner of Sarah’s Bath Boutique, and Tina Morin, owner of Nutz About Chocolate, joined forces to open both of their businesses under one storefront for the summer.

“It’s different, but we’re still two separate entities. It’s still Nutz About Chocolate, it’s still Sarah’s Bath Boutique, but for the summer we’re going to share our space and make it work,” Morin said. “I think it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an adventure, something new, something different.

This consolidation of storefronts will allow Luchsinger and Morin to cut down their rental costs, which is important more so now than ever with COVID-19 and the M-24 construction having negatively impacted their sales.

“I think with COVID-19 right now, there’s a very big push to shop local. We saw that before the pandemic, but I think it’s at least quadrupled in support…I’ve noticed a lot of people talking about it a lot of people walking by and seeing that I’m moving stuff and are talking to me about it,” Luchsinger said. “It’s going to be a very interesting time after things settle down with COVID-19 and what the new normal is going to look like especially for small businesses. Tina and I are creative people and this is a creative solution. I think there’s going to be a lot more creative solutions for small businesses, we just haven’t had the chance to see it all come to fruition yet.”

Both Luchsinger and Morin anticipate selling their normal products along with possible special packages or boxes that would include products from both businesses. The two hope that their creativity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be a step in the right direction for the entire small business community.

“We are two small business owners, women business owners, who make everything in our own shops and we have chosen to band together in support of one another. It might not seem like a good fit or a good mix, but I think overall it’s going to be a positive experience for everybody,” Morin said.

Sarah’s Bath Boutique and Nutz About Chocolate will be operating out of the Nutz About Chocolate store located at 59 S. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion.