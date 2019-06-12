Down the Rabbit Hole journeys to downtown LO this July

Specialty shop Down the Rabbit Hole makes the journey from its former location in Canterbury Village to 16 N. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion later this summer.

The shop’s owners expect to officially reopen sometime in July, according to posts on the Down the Rabbit Hole Facebook page. The shop is currently undergoing renovations.

Down the Rabbit Hole specializes in jewelry and accessories, dragons and fairies, steampunk and fantasy, toys and other merchandise.

Down the Rabbit Hole is a reference to Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, in which Alice follows the White Rabbit into his burrow, transporting her to the strange and surreal world of Wonderland.

For more on Down the Rabbit Hole, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RabbitHoleOrion. – J.N.