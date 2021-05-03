Doris Ann Pennala, 82, of Rochester Hills

Doris Ann Pennala of Rochester Hills, age 82, passed away on April 30, 2021.

Doris was the beloved wife of the late John Eric Pennala for 64 years; dear mother of Jeffrey (Marie) Pennala, Mary (Terrance) Filarecki, Julie (John) Perry, William (Kim) Pennala and Margaret Pennala; loving grandmother of Charles Ingoglia, Robert Filarecki and Eric Smith; great-grandmother of Kendra Doris Ingoglia and Ripley Rose Jones.

She is also survived by her siblings, Michael, LeeAnn and Robert.

Doris dearly loved her family and was a devoted homemaker. She was a social butterfly who had many friends and they were very important to her.

Doris was an extremely artistic person who was one of the founders of the Orion Art Center and she also taught many Adult Education art classes. She was a proud Grand Master Bridge player who enjoyed time with her bridge club friends. Doris loved flowers and spending time in her garden also.

She will be missed deeply by all of her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Masks will be required for those attending.

