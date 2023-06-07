District Champs! LOHS varsity softball wins district title

Photos by Wendi Reardon Price

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School girls varsity softball team are district champs.

The Dragons defeated the Clarkston Wolves 10-4 in the MHSAA Division One District 30 final on Saturday to claim the title.

Rylee Limberger was the winning pitcher and picked up her 250th career strike out in the game.

Madi Eckert had three hits for the Dragons. Addy Dukus had two hits and two RBIs. Limberger, Sydney Bell, Alexis Hazen and Anna Gardner each had hits in the game.

Lake Orion moved on to the district final after a 13-0 victory over Waterford Kettering the semifinal game, also on Saturday.

Alexis Hazen and Addy Dukus each had four hits and Anna Gardner tallied three hits. Sydney Bell drove in three runs on two hits. Jada Lopez added two hits and got the victory in the pitcher’s circle.

The Dragons ended the regular season with a 12-7 victory over Clio on May 31.

Ellie Britt led the hitting attack with three hits including a homerun and four RBIs. Anna Gardner added three hits and two RBIs. Alexis Hazen and Grace Luby chipped in two hits apiece. Jada Lopez earned the victory on the mound.

The Lady Dragons advance to regionals this Saturday at Oxford High School beginning at 10 a.m. against the Oxford Wildcats. The winner will face either Stoney Creek or Dakota in the regional final at 2 p.m.

Lake Orion is now 24-5, according to the MHSAA.