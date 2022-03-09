District Champs! LOHS girls basketball team wins first district title since 2010

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion High School’s girls basketball team took home the district five championship trophy last Friday, defeating the Rochester High School Falcons 40 – 34.

This is the team’s first district title in 12 years and fourth in program history.

Dragon fans filled the Lake Orion Fieldhouse with palpable energy throughout the close contest, packing the bleachers and the student section overflowing onto the court, all eager for a Dragon victory.

The Falcon’s maintained a tight defense for most of the night, pulling out both a full court and half court press, making it difficult for the Lake Orion ladies to keep pace with the Rochester team’s scoring in the first half.

Junior Taylor Dinda kept Lake Orion in the game with five of the Dragon’s seven first quarter points.

The Dragons were able to keep a relatively good pace with the Falcons, keeping the score between just one of two baskets in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Dragons had kicked it into high gear with junior Kylie Heck and Dinda both dropping three pointers to pull ahead by just two points heading into the final quarter.

As the fourth quarter unfolded, the Dragon’s drew several fouls from the Falcons and hit baskets at the free throw line where they were able to extend their lead.

Dinda led the team in scoring with nine points and four rebounds. Junior Chloe Wiegers had nine points and Kylie Heck had eight points. Junior Maddie Ebbert scored five points and had three assists.

The Lady Dragons are now 18-5 on the season and advance to the MHSAA Regional 2 Semifinals against the Clarkston High School Wolves (16-6) on March 8 at Fenton High School.