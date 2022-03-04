District Champs! Lady Dragons capture basketball district title

The Lake Orion girls’ varsity basketball team are district champs for the first time in 12 years after defeating Rochester High School in an intense game on Friday at Lake Orion High School.

The Dragons beat the Falcons 40-34 in the Michigan High School Athletic Association District No. 5 Final. This is the first district title for the Lake Orion girls varsity basketball team since 2010 and the fourth in school history.

Taylor Dinda had nine points and four rebounds for the Dragons. Chloe Wiegers had nine points and Kylie Heck had eight points. Maddie Ebbert scored five points and had three assists.

The Lady Dragons are now 18-5 on the season and advance to the MHSAA Regional 2 Semifina ls against Clarkston (16-6) on March 8 at Fenton High School.

Clarkston defeated Waterford Kettering 62-38 Friday in the MHSAA District 6 Final.

See this week’s print edition of The Lake Orion Review for more coverage.

Photos by Megan Kelley