Diane Scheuber, 72, of Lake Orion, Michigan died peacefully in her home on January 24, 2024, after a long illness.

Diane is survived by her husband of 11 years, William Scheuber; daughter Brooke Williams, her husband Jeffrey and their daughter Eden; stepson Michael Scheuber, his wife Jaclyn, and their children Riley and Liam; stepdaughter Kate Nagle, her wife Marie, and their daughters, MJ and Joey; brother Robert Sprenger; sister Karen Brewer; and her beloved dogs Oliver and Pheobe.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Richard Knas; parents, Waverley and Robert Sprenger; and brother James Sprenger.

Diane was born in Pontiac, Michigan on March 5, 1951. She graduated from Union Lake High School in 1969, and later worked as a Registered Nurse for 43 years at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Diane was also a talented and passionate Interior Designer, was passionate about all things beautiful, loved to travel and was a lover of all animals, especially dogs.

She was a close and dear confidant to many friends, and she will be missed by all.

Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

A Celebration of Diane’s life will be held at her home in June, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks. Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the Best Buddy Pet Rescue, PO Box 62, Lake Orion, MI 48361.

