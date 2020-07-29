Public Safety — July 29, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 390 calls from July 20-26, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 2 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2 • Accidents: 14

Deputies recover two stolen vehicles, suspects in custody

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies have recovered two stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody after a break-in and theft from a local car dealership.

Deputies were dispatched to Leonard Enterprise Used Cars, 3921 S. Baldwin Rd., for a report of stolen vehicles at 7:17 a.m. July 24, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The owner told deputies that four vehicles (a white 2017 GMC Sierra, a black 2011 Dodge Ram, a white 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and a white 2015 Buick Verano) were missing when he arrived at work. He then discovered a broken window and that the business had been ransacked.

Deputies immediately placed all the vehicles into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) as stolen, and one vehicle was also reported to On-Star as stolen.

A short time later, On-Star was able to locate the GMC Sierra, which was moving in Southfield. The Michigan State Police were able to make a traffic stop on that vehicle and arrested two men from Ypsilanti. One man was armed with a handgun.

Deputies then located a suspicious parked minivan. Inside the minivan were a set of keys to the stolen Buick Verano, along with identification on the two men located in the stolen vehicle in Southfield.

The business owner then remembered two suspicious men taking pictures of his business earlier in the week. All suspects and information were turned over to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft deputies.

Orion Township deputies were able to locate the stolen Buick Verano abandoned in a nearby apartment complex. The Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Camaro are still missing.

OCSO Auto Theft deputies are continuing the investigation.

Due to the quick actions of deputies, two of the four vehicles are recovered, and two suspects are in custody with physical evidence tying the two suspects to the break-in in Orion Township, police reports stated.

The two suspects are also suspected of other organized crimes, according to authorities. — J.N.

Ortonville woman injured after jumping from a moving vehicle

An Ortonville woman was injured and taken to a Pontiac hospital after jumping from a moving vehicle in Orion Township at 5:34 p.m. July 21.

An Ortonville man, 33, who was driving the car at the time, was also arrested for drinking and driving, according to an incident report from Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Sherry Drive, between Heights and Clarkston roads. The driver immediately stopped the car and found his friend unconscious, but breathing.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene, located the vehicle and driver and provided medical care to the passenger.

Deputies later determined that the woman, 35, willfully jumped from the moving vehicle, causing her injuries. Authorities did not release any further information on the identities of the man and woman.

Upon interviewing the man and investigating the incident, deputies learned that the driver and his passenger had been drinking prior to the woman jumping from the vehicle.

The driver was unsteady on his feet and demonstrated signs that he had been drinking. He submitted to a preliminary breath test (PBT) with the results being .312 blood alcohol content, nearly four times the legal limit of .08 BAC.

The driver was placed under arrest on the charge of Operating while Intoxicated and taken to the hospital for a blood draw. He was later transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

The woman was transported by STAR EMS to McLaren Hospital for medical treatment and remains hospitalized, according to sheriff’s office reports. – J.N.

The hotel does not provide that as a complimentary item

A man at the SpringHill Suites Marriott hotel evidently thought computers were a complimentary item.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Interpark Drive (SpringHill Suites) for a larceny complaint after a manager reported that at 8:30 a.m. on July 21 she went to the front desk and noticed one of the computers were missing.

Upon checking the video, the manager noticed that at 1:34 a.m. a man walked up to the computer, unplugged it and left the hotel lobby with the computer.

Deputies collected evidence and turned it over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Couple is arrested, banned from Opa’s after assault, wild night

An Oxford woman had a combative evening that included dumping a drink on her boyfriend, assaulting a waitress, struggling with police and ending with a night in jail.

Deputies were dispatched to Opa’s Food & Spirits, 600 S. Lapeer Road, for a report of an Oxford woman who dumped a drink on her boyfriend and then hit a waitress in the head with an open hand.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m. July 22, according to an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

When OCSO deputies arrived, they saw a Lake Orion police officer struggling with the 21-year-old female. Deputies took custody of the combative female.

On several occasions, the woman’s boyfriend began interfering and obstructing the investigation. The boyfriend was then taken into custody for obstructing police.

The woman was issued an assault and battery citation and lodged at the Oakland County Jail until the morning.

The boyfriend, a 30-year-old resident of Lapeer, was issued a Disorderly Person citation and released at the scene.

Both the man and woman were banned from the bar.

Woman passes out at the gas pump

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to a 911 call at the Indianwood Junction Party Stop on N. Baldwin Road at 8:41p.m. July 23 for an overdose.

A 20-year-old Oxford resident reported that she discovered a 28-year-old female unresponsive at the gas pump.

Orion Township firefighters administered a dose of Narcan to the female and were able to revive the woman, who was transported to McLaren for further medical treatment.

Deputies impounded the vehicle and confiscated pills in the vehicle.

PWC vs. boat crash on Lake Orion

Marine Deputies responded to Lake Orion after a personal watercraft versus boat crash at 3:47 p.m. July 23.

A 23-year-old personal watercraft operator borrowed a PWC from a friend and was on his first ride. He said he saw a wake boat approaching at the last second and bailed off the PWC.

The wake boat completely ran over top of the PWC, according to an incident report.

The victim was shaken up from the impact but did not have any visible injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Both boats were removed from the lake to be inspected. The crash remains under investigation

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that watercraft operation requires training and skills and advises taking a boating safety class.

Authorities also advise people to use/wear personal flotation devices (life jackets) and do not over-drive the watercraft for the lake conditions.

Speeding, fleeing police, suspended license, outstanding warrants…

While conducting directed radar enforcement on Pine Tree Road after resident complaints of speeders, deputies saw a motorcycle speeding southbound on Pine Tree at 55 miles per hour in a posted 30 mph zone around 8:12 p.m. July 24.

Deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle but the driver refused to stop. They were eventually able to stop the motorcycle in the 1000 block of Hillside Street.

An investigation revealed that the driver, a 23-year-old Lake Orion resident, knew the deputies were trying to stop him, but continued because he was trying to get home.

Deputies ran a LEIN check on the driver and discovered he was also driving on a suspended license and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from surrounding Courts.

The man was safely arrested and transported to Oakland County Jail.

He was arraigned for Fleeing & Eluding Police and Driving on the Suspended License and, given the man’s history of failing to abide by court orders, given a $5,000 bond.

Thief takes woman’s license plate, and really likes the sticker, too

A 21-year-old woman reported at 9:32 a.m. July 20 that someone had stolen her license plate from her vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harding Drive for the larceny complaint, in which the woman said that she parked in the driveway at 10 p.m. on July 19, but when she returned to her vehicle the next morning, she noticed a couple of missing items.

She said a sticker from the rear window was also removed. The vehicle was not damaged. This incident is under investigation.

Man gets evaluation, help

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:08 a.m. July 26 on the 3000 block of Grafton Road to check on the welfare of a resident.

Deputies arrived, located and identified a 45-year-old man and determined that he was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to harm himself.

He was transported to St. Joseph Hospital by the Orion Township Fire Department for a mental health evaluation.