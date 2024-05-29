Dennis Rulason, 69

Lifelong Lake Orion resident Dennis Rulason passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 15 in his home on Lake Street that he has resided in for 45 years.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pamela Rulason. He was the beloved father of Star (Lance) Kennedy of Oxford and Ben (Kylee) Rulason of Columbiaville.

Loving Papa of Skye, Lance and William Kennedy and Tucker, Cooper and Abby Rulason.

He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Carpenter of Flint, his sister-in-law Teddy (Jim) Christie of Lake Orion, brother-in-law Todd (Gina) Curtis of Lapeer and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers Don, Bill and Mark, as well as his parents Betty and Howard Mottor.

Dennis was born in Petoskey, Michigan on May 28, 1954. After living in Petoskey and Davison until the age of 12, his parents purchased a home on Bellevue Island in Lake Orion. Little did he know that the love of his life lived right across the bay, and Lake Orion would become his permanent home. After attending Lake Orion High School, he was hired at General Motors at the age of 18, working at Pontiac Truck and Bus for the next 34 years.

Dennis was an avid bow and gun hunter and fisherman. He also loved the lake and spent many summer afternoons with his children swimming and boating. He loved to be up north, whether in Gladwin, Petoskey, or the U.P. In his retirement years he enjoyed snorkeling in the Great Lakes, with Lake Superior being his favorite place to dive. Another hobby of his was making bump jumpers – a type of ski/sled native to Petoskey. For multiple winters after retiring, Dennis and his family would travel to Petoskey’s Winter Festival and race his creations, often winning medals for their speed.

Dennis also enjoyed being involved in his grandkids’ lives. From babysitting to coaching softball, Dennis enjoyed everything about being a Papa. He was an active volunteer in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, assisting his grandson in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, one of Den’s proudest moments.

He also took great pride in his yard and in being a good neighbor. He loved to sit out in the sun with an ice cold Mountain Dew and chat with people walking by. Dennis meant the world to his family and will be extremely missed.

Dennis requested to not have a funeral. Donations in his memory can be made to Leuk’s Landing, a sanctuary for Feline Leukemia positive cats in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Online: www.leukslanding.org.