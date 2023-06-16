Dean Delpier, 53, of Lake Orion

Dean William “Deano” Delpier; age 53; of Lake Orion; passed away on June 12, 2023. He was born February 1, 1970, lived in Lake Orion and graduated from Lake Orion High School.

Deano was the loving son of Larry and Judy Delpier; beloved brother of Guy, Darcie, Darren and the late Kristine. Deano was a hardworking, generous, Christian man who was devoted to his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed golf, fishing, deer hunting, riding motorcycles and spending time at the family cottage in northern Michigan.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

https://www.sparksgriffin.com/obituary/dean-w-delpier