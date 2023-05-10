Well let’s admit it the Lake Orion DDA is a special interest organization authorized by the village council, but organizationally they report to the village manager.

After two weeks of guest columns, the DDA executive director has made significant points, pointing out all of the things they have accomplished.

Please note the area of benefit is approximately eight blocks of the central downtown district. What have they done for the M-24 corridor? Yes they did donate to the parks which all the village and others outside the village enjoy. The incremental 75 percent given back to the village for infrastructure must be spent in the DDA district by law.

Now we should ask what has the DDA done for the rest of the village with streets named (Central, Peninsula, Park, Barron, Long point, Detroit, Highland, Belleview, Crescent, Lakeview, Brittain, Park Island, North Shore, Axford, Lake, Andrews, Hauxwell, Newton, Elizabeth, and parts of Church, Jackson, Shadbolt and Flint). By law they can’t do anything.

The major asset of the village is the LAKE!

Moceri didn’t buy property on Atwater or N. Broadway streets for his development, he bought waterfront property. That’s what gives his development legs and valuable potential.

Developers, not on the lake, look for abatements and are offering what I believe is subsidized housing.

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion