DDA Board approves several requests for quotes at June 14 mtg., many benefiting the holiday season

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — During their regular meeting on June 14, the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors authorized four Request for Quotes (RFQ) for a variety of different items.

First on the docket was an RFQ for holiday light installation. Holiday lights are expected to be hung in the trees on the streets of downtown Lake Orion on Nov. 10 and remain until the holiday season has ended. The lights are currently owned by the DDA; the RFQ only includes the installation.

Next up, the board approved the publication of an RFQ for production services for the Sing & Stroll Tree Lighting event. This event takes place in Children’s Park each year.

The scope of services may include, but isn’t necessarily limited to: a professional grade DJ table and mixing software, top quality speakers and sound equipment, a wireless microphone for announcements, a condenser microphone to amplify choir singing and karaoke screen for holiday caroling.

The board also approved the publication of an RFQ for a grant writer. The writer will be expected to provide proposal research, prepare letters of intent or pre-applications, propose development and write and submit grant proposals.

Lastly, the DDA board approved the publication of an RFQ for horse and carriage rides for five weeks during the holiday season.

Horse and carriage rides are new to the downtown after being featured last year throughout the winter holiday months.

This year, the DDA is hoping to offer free horse and carriage rides throughout the downtown Nov. 10 and Nov. 26 as well as Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

The horse and carriage should have enough seating for up to 20 people and have adequate, bright and festive traffic lighting on the carriage and horses for visibility and safety.

Final selection for each of these RFQs is expected to take place on Aug. 9.