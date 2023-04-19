David N. Walker, 79, of Oxford

David Neil Walker of Oxford, Michigan, left this earth on April 10, 2023. He was 79.

David is the loving husband of Pauline (Roeske, Bonnici) Walker for 24 years; loving father of Christy Walker (Nathan Fluegel), Mark Walker (Leola) and Matt Walker (Carrie); and proud grandfather of Amaya, Nora, Elizabeth, Davontez, Marko, Matthew, Marshelle, Jamar, Mia and Mark.

David is also the oldest brother of five siblings: his twin, Ken Walker (Joye); brothers Bruce Walker (Karen) and Doug Walker (Marsi); and sisters Margaret Van Wagoner (Paul) and Sally McCarthy; uncle to many nieces; nephews; grandnieces; and grandnephews.

David was born Feb. 16, 1944.

After completing his Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Connecticut, David pursued a career helping others, first at Children’s Center of Detroit, then as executive director at Northeast Guidance Center in Detroit, and later as a partner at Davis Counseling in Farmington Hills.

As a retiree David continued his commitment to helping others through his volunteer work: teaching English to adults at the Troy Community Center, helping children with their education needs at The Center for Success in Pontiac, assisting United Methodist Church teens on a mission trip to Guatemala, helping Samaritas provide home furnishings to the needy, as well as many other charitable endeavors.

A man of many talents, David built houses, repaired everything around the house, created jam from the fruit he produced in his orchard, cooked gourmet meals and more.

Most recently David used his building expertise to plan the construction of a home in Boyne City, a source of pride for him.

An avid reader, David frequently visited the Oxford Public Library, looking for the newest mystery novel or history book, often leaving with large bags of books and books on CD so that he could enjoy his reading experience everywhere, not only in his chair but also in the car and in the yard.

David’s intellectual curiosity and passion for adventure were the impetus behind the many trips he and Pauline shared. Encountering a snake charmer in Morocco, snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef, riding a camel in Egypt, hiking the Great Wall of China and exploring the Galapagos Islands were among David’s favorite adventures.

It was the safari in Tanzania, however, that was his favorite, the trip of a lifetime for David.

David enjoyed spending time with family and friends, boating, hiking, and, in his early years, playing ice hockey. He was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings, rooting for them, even during losing seasons.

This kind, generous man, with a quick wit and easy smile, will be missed by all who knew him, including Winston and Zora, his canine buddies.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion, Michigan. Lunch will follow.

In keeping with David’s commitment to social justice, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David’s name to the American Civil Liberties Union or to the United Negro College Fund.