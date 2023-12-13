Dale P. Sulisz, 59, of Lake Orion

Dale P. Sulisz of Lake Orion passed away on December 10, 2023. He was 59 years old.

Dale is the beloved husband of Laura; loving father of Steven (McKenzie); and the adored papa of Jerry Patrick, the late Benjamin Joseph, and Penelope Marie. He is also the dear son of Ann and the late Jerry “John” Sulisz; and dear brother of David (Cindy), Dennis (Susan), Daniel (Denise), Douglas, John (Sue), Mary (Jeff) Shelton and Lynn Sulisz. He is also survived by his beloved father and mother-in-law John and Maggie Williams; sisters-in-law, Beth Armstrong, Amy (Craig) Noel and Eve (Jim) Dunsmore; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dale was a beloved husband, father, papa, son and brother who loved spending time with his grandkids and hanging out with his brothers.

After more than 20 years, Dale retired from Golling Chrysler in Lake Orion.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Following the services a luncheon will be immediately held at the Eagles Club, 317 Clarkston Road, Lake Orion.

Donations may be made to any Children’s Cancer Research Organization. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.