COVID-19 Update — Sept. 29, 2021

In the last 30 days there were 57 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 79 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 131 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 999 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,189 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,629 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS reported 14 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district.

LOCS has had 66 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 191 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 116,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,296 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,430 confirmed total deaths, along with 148 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 2,228 new cases each week.

Around 73 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 67.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 1,015,802 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 125,568 probable cases, 20,898 deaths and 1,346 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 23,161 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 62 percent of people with at least one dose and 57.5 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 42,850,746 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 689,639 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 183.9 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 64.4 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 55.4 percent fully vaccinated.