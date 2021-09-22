COVID-19 Update — Sept. 22, 2021

In the last 30 days there were 42 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 77 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 96 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 977 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,168 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,578 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS reported 11 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district.

LOCS has had 25 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 132 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 114,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,968 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,411 confirmed total deaths, along with 144 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 2,041 new cases each week.

Around 72.4 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 67.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 995,910 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 121,936 probable cases, 20,700 deaths and 1,334 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 23,238 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 61.6 percent of people with at least one dose and 57 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 42,031,103 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 672,738 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 181.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 63.9 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 54.7 percent fully vaccinated.