COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 61 recent cases (down seven from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were 20 recent cases (up eight from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, 21 new cases (down four from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and 20 new cases (down nine from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 129 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 96 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 133 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 16,598 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 4,052 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 561 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,152 confirmed total deaths, and 49 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 122,735 confirmed cases (up 5,329 from last week) of Coronavirus, 12,967 probable cases (up 711 in the last week), 6,731 deaths (up 66 from last week) and 320 probable (up four from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 3,922,158 million tests performed as of Sept. 28.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 7,095,422 cases (up 310,020 from last Monday) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 204,328 (up 5,304 from last Monday) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 33,249,563 (up 2,573,888 in the last eight days) cases of Coronavirus on Sept. 29 as well as 1,000,040 (up 45,623 in the past eight days) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Monday.