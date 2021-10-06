COVID-19 Update — Oct. 6, 2021

In the last 30 days there were 71 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 86 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 160 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 1,022 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,215 total cases, 16 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,678 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Oct. 4, LOCS reported 7 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 82 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 221 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 118,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,660 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,4352 confirmed total deaths, along with 151 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 2,490 new cases each week.

Around 73.5 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 68.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 1,039,337 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 129,901 probable cases, 21,139 deaths and 1,364 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 26,922 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 62.5 percent of people with at least one dose and 58 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 43,605,623 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 700,176 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 185.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 64.9 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 56 percent fully vaccinated.