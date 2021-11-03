COVID-19 Update — Nov. 3, 2021

In the last 30 days there were 75 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 132 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 138 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 1,087 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,342 total cases, 17 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,800 total cases, 21 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Nov. 1, LOCS reported 13 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 159 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 211 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 127,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,982 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,532 confirmed total deaths, along with 163 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 2,639 new cases each week.

Around 74.8 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 69.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 1,137,748 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 147,770 probable cases, 22,247 deaths and 1,483 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 28,431 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 63.9 percent of people with at least one dose and 59.3 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 45,889,173 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 743,926 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 192.6 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 66.8 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 58 percent fully vaccinated.