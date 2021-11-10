COVID-19 Update — Nov. 10, 2021

In the last 30 days there were 84 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 157 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 153 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 1,119 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,395 total cases, 17 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,853 total cases, 21 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Nov. 8, LOCS reported 30 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 196 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 191 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 130,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20,382 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,548 confirmed total deaths, along with 163 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 3,281 new cases each week.

Around 69 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 64 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 1,166,517 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 153,207 probable cases, 22,521 deaths and 1,506 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 34,635 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 58.6 percent of people with at least one dose and 54.3 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 46,405,253 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 752,196 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 194 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 67.5 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 58.4 percent fully vaccinated. Additionally, 24.8 million Americans have received a booster dose.