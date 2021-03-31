COVID-19 Update — March 31, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 113 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 126 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 194 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 622 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 719 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,014 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS had reported 20 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools including students/employees at LOHS, Scripps, Waldon, Oakview and each elementary school with the exception of Paint Creek.

LOCS has had 141 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 312 cases of COVID-19 or 75.5 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 73,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12,322 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 1,942 confirmed total deaths along with 113 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 585.5 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 660,771 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 72,167 probable cases, 16,034 deaths and 1,022 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 11,989,436 tests performed as of March 29.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 4,058 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 30,085,827 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 546,704 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.