COVID-19 Update — June 16, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 22 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 16 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 25 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 897 total cases, 12 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,042 total cases, 14 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,429 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS has reported zero new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools. The last positive case being a student at Scripps Middle School on May 29.

LOCS finishes the 2020-21 school year with 281 total positive cases among students and staff, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 25 cases of COVID-19, or 6.1 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 102,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,402 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,287 confirmed total deaths along with 135 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the second lowest risk level (level B) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 33.8 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 892,469 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 104,906 probable cases, 19,548 deaths and 1,239 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 14,643,972 tests performed as of June 14.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the second lowest risk level (level B) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 292.7 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 33,292,045 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 597,343 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.