COVID-19 Update — Jan. 13, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 53 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 79 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 94 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 441 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 524 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 702 total cases, 11 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 57,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,757 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 1,661confirmed total deaths along with 90 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 270 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 523,618 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 44,064 probable cases, 13,401 deaths and 791 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 9,136,967 tests performed as of Jan 11.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state of Michigan is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 2,396.1 new cases per day .

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 22,322,956 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 373,167 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.