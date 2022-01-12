COVID-19 Update — Jan. 12, 2021

In the last 30 days there were 337 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 437 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 466 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 1,676 total cases, 18 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 2,118 total cases, 21 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 2,649 total cases, 22 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Jan. 10, LOCS reported 81 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 528 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 692 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 201,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,842 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,965 confirmed total deaths, along with 235 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 18,639 new cases each week.

Around 74.9 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 68.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 1,681,135 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 223,814 probable cases, 27,878 deaths and 2,136 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 129,937 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 63.5 percent of people with at least one dose and 57.8 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 60,240,751 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as total 835,302 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 207.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 74.4 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 62.6 percent fully vaccinated. Additionally, 75.8 million Americans have received a booster dose.