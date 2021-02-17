COVID-19 Update — Feb. 17, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 47 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 39 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 68 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 501 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 580 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 796 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS had reported one recent positive case of COVID-19 after a student at Pine Tree Elementary received positive test result this past week.

LOCS has had 80 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 80 cases of COVID-19 or 19.4 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 63,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,784 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 1,846 confirmed total deaths along with 108 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the second-highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 93.5 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 575,489 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 54,919 probable cases, 15,158 deaths and 972 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 10262,990 tests performed as of Feb. 15.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state of Michigan is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 1,181 new cases per day, a number that ended an over 33-day decline.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 27,417,468 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 482,536 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.