COVID-19 Update — Dec. 30, 2020

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days, there were 126 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 131 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 153 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 424 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 483 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 637 total cases, 11 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 53,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,031 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been and 1,537confirmed total deaths along with 69 probable deaths, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 480,508 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 39,368 probable cases, 12,089 deaths and 665 probable coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 8,556,095 tests performed as of Dec. 28.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state of Michigan is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 19,055,869 (up over a million from last week) cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 332,246 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.