COVID-19 Update — Aug. 4, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 9 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 12 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 16 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 910 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,059 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,448 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS has reported zero new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools. The last positive case being an employee in the transportation department on July 7.

LOCS has had 283 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 28 cases of COVID-19, or 6.8 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 103,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,766 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,337 confirmed total deaths along with 138 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the third lowest risk level (level C) for contracting COVID-19, with the county seeing an average of 62.5 new cases each day.

Oakland County hit a milestone last week with the state reporting that 70 percent of county residents had received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter noted that nearly 30 percent of the county’s residents are still unvaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 903,933 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 107,173 probable cases, 19,921 deaths and 1,267 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 15,254,738 tests performed as of Aug. 2.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the third lowest risk level (level C) for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 492.5 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 34,972,532 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 611,051 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

President Biden announced on Monday that 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.