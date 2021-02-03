COVID-19 Update

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 63 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 69 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 112 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 489 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 565 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 772 total cases, 12 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS had reported two recent positive cases of COVID-19 after students at Stadium Drive elementary and Waldon Middle School tested positive on Jan. 23 and 30, respectively.

LOCS has had 68 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 137 cases of COVID-19 or 33.2 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 61,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,948 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 1,795 confirmed total deaths along with 103 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 135.5 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 561,307 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 51,403 probable cases, 14,609 deaths and 927 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 10,007,151 tests performed as of Feb. 1.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state of Michigan is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 1,250.8 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 26,034,475 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 439,955 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.