Construction on Hills of Woodbridge subdivision underway

Development has 114 units planned

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — Construction on a new subdivision on Lapeer Road in Orion Township has begun that will have 114 residential units.

The Hills of Woodbridge development includes 55 duplexes and four single units on 28.6 acres on the east side of M-24, north of Silverbell Road between Morgan Hill Drive and Hi Hill Drive, next to the Hi Hill subdivision. The Wally Edgar car dealership is to the south of the Woodbridge development and the Hi Hills subdivision is to the east.

Construction on the project began last month when workers began clearing the land.

The development had originally been planned for two phases of residential construction, but that has since changed.

“They ended up just doing both phases at once. It’s going to be one whole development,” said Stacy Peardon, owner of The Peardon Team realtors.

Woodbridge Estates Condominiums, based in Canton, Mich., is developing the Hills of Woodbridge site, and has condominium developments throughout southeast Michigan, with locations in Canton, Plymouth Township, Shelby Township and Oxford Township, according to the company’s website.

The Hills of Woodbridge development will feature 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans starting from approximately 1,600-2,045 square feet. The condominiums are described as “custom built with high end features including open floor plans with 9ft first floor ceilings, spacious island kitchens, quality cabinets, granite counters, first floor master suites with private baths, walk in closets, spacious guest bedrooms, open great rooms with plenty of room for entertaining, two car garages and full basements.”

While the cost for each condominium is not yet listed, the Enclaves of Woodbridge condominiums in Oxford Township are 1,480-2,153 square feet and start at $399,900, according to the Woodbridge Communities website.

Peardon said there will likely be a sales trailer out on Hills of Woodbridge site in the next month or two and “we’ll be taking reservations early to mid-fall,” Peardon said. “We expect delivery of first units to be late spring, early summer.”

Although a date has not been set, the Hills of Woodbridge will have a grand opening at a later time, Peardon said.

The project was initially approved by Orion Township in 2018. Since that time, Hills of Woodbridge LLC had requested extensions to the PUD, said Orion Township Planner Tammy Girling.

The Orion Township Planning Commission and Board of Trustees held a joint public hearing on the proposed PUD application on Dec. 19, 2018. The land was rezoned from Residential-1, Office Professional, and Residential/Business to a mixed-use Planned Unit Development (PUD), according to a public hearing notice from Orion Township.

The Hills of Woodbridge is at 3677 S. Lapeer Rd. in Orion Township. Online: www.woodbridgecommunities.com.