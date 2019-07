Connect on Linked in

Orion Township Parks & Recreation Department’s summer Concerts in the Park series continues on Tuesday with a performance by the Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble .

The free concerts are from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Wildwood Court off of Joslyn Road.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. For more information go to www.orionparks.com. — J.N.