Coats for the Cold! Donations to help area residents this winter

The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus donated 72 coats to the coat drive organized by Orion Township Trustee Matt Pfeiffer (center). Each year Pfeiffer runs a winter weather drive out of Northern Flooring showroom, collecting coats, hats, gloves and scarves to distribute to community organizations and individuals in need of assistance. Anyone who would like to donate can drop off items to Northern Wholesale Flooring, 118 Indianwood Road in Lake Orion. Photo provided.