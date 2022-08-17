Clothes Closet officially opens

By Don Rush

Managing Editor

In the sweltering heat of last Wednesday afternoon, members of the community gathered behind the Oxford Free Methodist Church for a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting.

Hosted by both the Oxford and Orion chambers commerce, the ribbon cutting was for Love INC’s (Love In the Name of Christ) Clothes Closet. Love INC provides resources and services to people in order to meet ongoing needs that are not currently being met by other agencies or organization.

The Clothes Closet the provides new and “gently-used” clothing, shoes and accessories to people in need.

Items are available for adults, teenagers, children and infants.

“We’re happy to have it here,” Love INC Executive Director Patricia Duke said. “I think we’re going to be able to help a lot more folks because of the visibility of the location.”

Previously, the Clothes Closet was located in St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church in Orion Township.

GayAnn Reynolds, Clothes Closet coordinator at Oxford Free Methodist Church, said she grew up in a poor, rural farming community and understands how new clothes can make a person feel.

“We got to go to Sears once a year to buy clothes. Other than that it was hand-me-downs from family and relatives.” She said it was hard to feel “cool” wearing her cousin’s old blue jeans.

After speaking, both Duke and Reynolds cut ribbons from the chambers of commerce.

The Clothes Closet will be open on Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oxford Free Methodist Church is located at 790 S. Lapeer Rd. in Oxford Township – the Clothes Closet is located in the building behind the church.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, contact Love INC at 248-693-4357 or visit their website at www.loveincofnoc.org.

Shopping is currently only by appointment. To make an appointment call Love INC.