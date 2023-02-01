Clarkston man who sent Orion Twp. woman hundreds of unwanted messages and went to her home is warned about trespassing

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — A Clarkston man who was allegedly stalking an Orion Township woman online got off with a trespassing warning after the woman decided against pursuing charges.

Deputies went to the 24-year-old woman’s Orion Township home at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 26 when she reported that a 24-year-old Clarkston man sends her 500-1,000 messages each day.

The woman provided documentation of unwanted and unsolicited contact through several different platforms from the suspect.

The woman asked the suspect to stop contacting her and blocked the suspect on all media platforms; however, the suspect then began sending the victim’s family members messages.

The suspect came to the victim’s house on multiple occasions and was told he was not welcome.

Detectives were going to present the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for stalking charges, the report stated; however, the woman did not want to pursue charges at this time.

The suspect was advised not to contact the woman again and was issued a Trespass Warning for going to her home, the sheriff’s office said.